Aaron Donald: I want to make that big play

The Rams were up 16-13 over the Lions in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game when the Lions moved the ball near midfield after a quick three and out by the L.A. offense.

Some players, coaches and/or fans might have been worried that the Lions would continue driving for a go-ahead score, but running back Todd Gurley said after the game that he is “really never worried” about the defense when defensive tackle Aaron Donald is on the field.

Donald illustrated why that’s a sound way to think when he sacked Matthew Stafford and stripped him of the ball to set the Rams up on Detroit’s 24-yard-line.

“I’m like that every play,” Donald said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I want to make that big play. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and that’s what we want to keep doing it. When you have a bunch of guys flying around making plays, good things happen.”

Donald made other good things happen with a second sack, five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in what turned out to be a 30-16 Rams win. Donald is now up to 16.5 sacks on the season and he’s making a strong case for a second straight defensive player of the year award while keeping the Rams at the top of the standings in the NFC.