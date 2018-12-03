Aaron Rodgers won’t be involved in the search for a new coach

The next coach of the Green Bay Packers ideally will serve in that job for the balance of the career of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and beyond. Given, however, the team’s failure to get back to the Super Bowl despite the presence of one of the greatest players in league history and the loudly ticking clock on his career, the next coach necessarily needs to be a coach who will get the most out of Rodgers.

That said, the folks who will be participating in the hiring decision have tried to gloss over the critical importance of the connection between the new coach and Rodgers.

“Aaron is free to provide input but he won’t be part of the process,” CEO Mark Murphy told reporters. This seems to mean, based on the full content and tone of the press conference involving Murphy and G.M. Brian Gutekunst, that Rodgers won’t be meeting with the candidates as part of the interview process.

That could be a mistake, given the financial investment made in Rodgers and the critical importance of another Super Bowl win or two to the legacy of Rodgers and everyone connected to him. Rodgers should meet with all candidates in the  presence of Murphy and Gutekunst, so that they can assess whether there’s an appropriate chemistry between brand new coach and highest paid player in NFL history.

As much as they try to downplay it (and try to downplay it they did), Rodgers looms over this process. He has four, five, or maybe six years left, and the next coach should make it to the end of Aaron’s tenure. Or maybe the next coach will hasten the end of Rodgers’ tenure. However it goes, it would be wise to ensure that it goes smoothly between new coach and franchise quarterback.

There’s really no more important relationship on a team, and that relationship is no more important than in Green Bay, where Rodgers was, is, and will continue to be the face of the franchise.

  5. Rodgers shouldn’t be involved in the slightest. He’s said he wants to play for 5 more years. They aren’t hiring a coach just for the next 5 years. Their goal should be to get someone for the next 15. So it’s gotta be someone who can coach the next qb after Rodgers. $134 million doesn’t get you a seat at the executive table. They’ve made the financial commitment, so now it’s his turn to prove he was worth it on the field, not off.

    It wouldn’t be the first time GB let a pouty HOF QB go.

    Now we will see if Aaron takes the high road or Favre’s it up…

  10. Or they could be saying this publicly so as not to upset the rest of the roster while telling Rodgers privately that he will be invited to every interview.

  12. “the team’s failure to get back to the Super Bowl despite the presence of one of the greatest players in league history”
    Just because you type the words, that doesn’t make them true.

  16. I’m amazed by how many ex teammates have bashed him. It’s evident he lacks leadership skills but that has nothing to do with winning Super Bowls. Right Rodgers fans? Lol. Guess that’s why intangibles are just as important as skill. Greatest Skill and NO intangibles = 1 Super Bowl. Superb skill and Superb intangibles = 3+ Super Bowls.

  18. Nor should he be.

    What I don’t get is people are bashing Rodgers for “having a down season” is no one wonders if Tom Brady is getting old and washed up, he is on an offense that going to yesterdays game ranked 22nd in rushing and 14th in passing. Over the past 5 games NE cored 134 points. during that span GB has scored 133. the pats are 4-1 during that span the packers are 1-4.

  20. If Rodgers Was involved in the search for a new coach why would they tell anybody? I don’t think that Rodgers is going to end his career as a Packer. I think once his contract is up he’s going to just walk away. I wouldn’t blame him.

  21. 1) He should be part of the search.
    2) As evidenced by pft/pff he is better at dumping than the chinese government
    3) For real – dude is done unless they pull off massive coaching and personnel gains.

  22. shaggytoodle says:
    December 3, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    Nor should he be.

    What I don’t get is people are bashing Rodgers for “having a down season” is no one wonders if Tom Brady is getting old and washed up, he is on an offense that going to yesterdays game ranked 22nd in rushing and 14th in passing. Over the past 5 games NE cored 134 points. during that span GB has scored 133. the pats are 4-1 during that span the packers are 1-4.

    Go figure.

    Maybe it’s that magic word again, coaching.

    They have it. GB currently didn’t.

  23. Just give Aaron total control to hire the next head coach. If it all goes horribly wrong, he has no one to blame but himself. It would be all on him.

  26. andrwken says:
    December 3, 2018 at 4:42 pm
    Go figure.

    Maybe it’s that magic word again, coaching.

    They have it. GB currently didn’t.
    I agree that NE coach is FAR great than McCarthy I also feel that the defense has a HUGE gap. It also shows that it takes more than a talented QB to win.

  28. A team is not 1 player. You need a decent supporting staff of players.
    The 2013 through 2015 drafts were almost complete failures. That’s the problem,…. lack of starting or solid backup quality players. The Packers should have at least 10 starters from those drafts and they have only 5 players left in total on the roster from those drafts that contribute.
    Center Lindsley, LT Bahktiari, LB Perry, LB Ryan, WR Adams
    There’s your problem. You can’t cook in the kitchen when the cupboards are bare.
    McCarthy took the fall. Rodgers fired McCarthy by playing uninspired ball.

  29. Players have a role and so do coaches and front office ppl keep it that way! Rodgers is paid to play not coach or scout or sign anyone whats happening to this dam leauge?

  30. At this point it sure looks like an historic squandering of an all-time talent. Reminds me a lot of the Colts with Manning, when every year it was the same – failure to solidify the roster, deer-in-the-headlights “coaching”, poor team leadership/management (how many years did they clinch the division early then rest starters & coast into a first-round playoff loss), etc.

    Always crazy to watch this kind of incompetence, whether it was with Manning, or Luck (up until this year), or Rodgers for the last few years. Rodgers has almost single-handedly dragged the team to the cusp of success for nearly a decade now, and that team leadership has done so little to help is – well, an historic squandering of opportunity.

  32. Aaron Rodgers is a quief. The Diva doesn’t take responsibility for anything that goes wrong. He throws 10 yards over his receivers head, 10 yards to either side of his receiver, or even at his receivers feet, and it’s the receivers fault. He constantly with his mannerisms throws his teammates under the bus on the field. It’s no wonder his entire family can’t stand him. Classic example of someone letting some success go to his head and thinking he is entitled. The game will be better off when he is out of it. Yet guys like Steve Young, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, John Elway all had better success and were much more humble. Even Eli Manning has more SB’s than this Diva.

  33. Whoever the next guy is, it would be a smart move for him to hire Alex Van Pelt as the Offensive Coordinator. Not saying AVP is a genius, but it would be a genius move to start things off with Rodgers being happy.

  35. Aaron is free to provide input but he won’t be part of the process,” CEO Mark Murphy told reporters.
    If that’s true and not just lip service from Murphy, Murphy will be the next guy Rodgers has fired. Just wait to see Rodgers pout if he not involved in the decision to help choose the next coach. We ain’t seen nothing yet. And if so that coach will be dead man walking as well. Rodgers will want no part of him just because he was left out of choosing him.

