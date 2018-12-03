Adrian Peterson runs for career-best 90-yard TD

AP

Adrian Peterson washed up? Not so fast, my friend.

The Washington running back had a career-long 90-yard run for a touchdown with 9:23 remaining in the first half against the Eagles. His previous long was 82 yards.

It was Peterson’s 106th career touchdown, moving him into a tie with Jim Brown for fifth-most all time. He needs four more to tie Walter Payton for fourth on the list.

Peterson’s run came on the first play from scrimmage with Mark Sanchez at quarterback.

Sanchez replaced Colt McCoy, who is in the locker room having his right lower leg examined.

Washington now leads 10-7.

Peterson had only 5 yards on his first three carries before bursting up the middle and outracing the Eagles defenders from one end of the field to the other.