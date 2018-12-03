Anthony Lynn on cutting Joe Barksdale: We thought it was best

Getty Images

Joe Barksdale started 43 games for the Chargers over the past four seasons. Yet, Los Angeles is moving on from Barksdale.

He missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons, and the Chargers made his release official Monday.

“It’s not a good time to do something like that, but we thought it was best for Joe and best for the Chargers,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Sam Fortier of The Athletic. “We thought it was best.”

Lynn said he had a “good conversation” with Barksdale on Monday morning, adding that it was an amicable parting.

“We’re in a good place, and Joe’s in a good place,” Lynn said.

The Chargers signed rookie receiver Dylan Cantrell to take Barksdale’s spot on the roster.

Los Angeles made Cantrell a sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech.

Cantrell was injured at the start of training camp and missed the entire preseason. The Chargers, though, thought enough of him to keep him on the practice squad all season.