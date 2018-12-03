Antonio Gates likes having the bounces go the Chargers way

Getty Images

Tight end Antonio Gates has played a lot of games for the Chargers over the years and he’s seen the team lose many games in excruciating fashion, but that trend has been interrupted this season.

The Chargers are 9-3 after coming back to beat the Steelers 33-30 in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. They trailed 23-7 until a Philip Rivers pass bounced off Steelers defensive backs Joe Haden and Sean Davis and into Keenan Allen‘s hands for a touchdown.

It was a fortunate bounce and Gates said after the game that it is nice to be on that side of the equation.

“That’s just how the season has been going,” Gates said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s bounced our way, unlike in the past.”

The good luck didn’t stop there. The Chargers got away with a false start on a touchdown for the second time this season and it appeared officials missed an illegal block in the back on Desmond King‘s punt return score as well. That didn’t sit well with many in Pittsburgh, but the view from Gates’ perch is a different one.