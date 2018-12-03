Bill O’Brien: We think about the next day, not the playoffs

Getty Images

The Texans continued to put their 0-3 start way in the rearview mirror on Sunday by beating the Browns 29-13 to improve to 9-3 on the season.

That winning streak has put them firmly in control of the AFC South and opened the door to thoughts of a bye in the first round of the playoffs should all the pieces fall into place over the next four weeks. Head coach Bill O’Brien doesn’t want those thoughts running around the heads of anyone in the organization, though.

“We cannot take the cheese — we cannot,” O’Brien said, via Peter King of Football Morning in America. “I’ve told the team, it’s a short walk from 0-3 to where you are now. We don’t think about anything else, like the playoffs. We think about the next day. We think about Monday. Lift at 10, watch the tape at noon, flip the script and get ready for Indy next Sunday. We’ve got good guys who love football. When you do, they’ll follow what you’re emphasizing.”

The Texans should follow the same script that they’ve followed to nine straight wins, but there’s no doubt that their winning streak will have others contemplating what could happen down the road in Houston.