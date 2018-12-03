Cardinals signing Rees Odhiambo

Getty Images

The Cardinals are signing offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo off the Colts’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

‏Odhiambo, 26, signed with the Colts’ practice squad in September before signing with the Falcons. After three weeks on the Falcons’ active roster, Odhiambo re-joined Indianapolis’ practice squad.

The Seahawks, who made him a third-round pick in 2016, cut Odhiambo out of the preseason.

He played in 15 games with seven starts in his two seasons in Seattle.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks announced starting left guard Mike Iupati was headed to injured reserve. Iupati injured his knee in Sunday’s victory over the Packers.