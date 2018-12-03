Charcandrick West set to visit Chiefs Monday

Getty Images

The Chiefs are looking to add a running back to the roster in the wake of Kareem Hunt‘s release and a former member of the team is going to be in consideration.

As PFT reported on Sunday night, former Broncos and Panthers running back C.J. Anderson will be in for a visit with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Chief Charcandrick West will also be meeting with the team.

West joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and remained with the team until being released in August. He ran 266 times for 999 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 75 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns over the course of his career.

West knows the Chiefs offense and that could be a plus for him on Monday if the team is looking to fit a new addition into the backfield as seamlessly as possible.