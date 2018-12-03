Chargers waiving tackle Joe Barksdale

Getty Images

The Chargers already have a right tackle who can commit false starts that lead to touchdowns, so they don’t need Joe Barksdale anymore.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are waiving the veteran tackle.

He has been on the inactive list lately (with Sam Tevi starting at right tackle, and getting away with penalties on touchdown plays). Barksdale started the opener and appeared in six games this year.

He was ruled out of Sunday’s game last week with what were termed personal reasons.

The 29-year-old has 74 career starts, in stints with the Rams and Raiders as well.