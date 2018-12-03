Chris Conley: I hope Kareem Hunt gets help he needs

Getty Images

The Chiefs played their first game since the release of running back Kareem Hunt on Sunday and Hunt’s release was a topic of conversation in the locker room after beating the Raiders 40-33 in Oakland.

Head coach Andy Reid pointed to the team’s statement from Friday and said he didn’t want to distract from “my locker room leadership overcoming the situation.” Hunt’s former teammates had a bit more to say.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said “we don’t do those things” in reference to the video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman while wide receiver Chris Conley said his thoughts were focused on the hope that Hunt “gets the help that he needs.”

“Kareem being a friend of mine, I think the impact is just that — Kareem as a person,” Conley said, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t think about football or how it would have an impact on this locker room or on our season at all. Because obviously, this is secondary. And life, life is first. You know, he has some things that he needs to learn. Some time that he needs to take. Reflection. I think he’s going to do that. Hopefully he has those people around him in that circle who are going to help him through that.”

Spencer Ware took over as the lead back in Hunt’s absence and said the team will not let “anything that happens on the outside dictate or control what we have inside.” They were able to keep things in hand on Sunday and will try to do the same as they face the Ravens and Chargers over a five-day span in the next two weeks.