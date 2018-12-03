Chris Harris won’t go on injured reserve

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said on Sunday that he thinks he’ll be able to play again this season despite breaking a bone in his leg and head coach Vance Joseph said that the team is leaving the door open for that to happen.

Joseph called the injury a “small break” that does not require Harris to go on season-ending injured reserve. Joseph added that they’ll re-evaluate things down the line.

“He needs rest and rehab and we’ll see how it falls in a couple weeks … It’s great news for Chris, he has time to hopefully recover and build up and hopefully we’re still playing,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com.

The Broncos are only guaranteed four more games, but their three-game winning streak has given them reason to think about extending their season. A slate that includes the 49ers, Browns and Raiders in the next three games is further reason to think that can happen and getting Harris back would be a nice boost to their chances if they can keep on winning.