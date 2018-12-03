Christian Kirk, Mike Iupati headed to IR

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk has 43 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns. That’s how he’ll end his rookie season.

Coach Steve Wilks announced Kirk broke his foot in Sunday’s victory over the Packers.

The Cardinals will place Kirk and starting left guard Mike Iupati on injured reserve. Iupati injured his knee.

“Very unfortunate,” Wilks said during his press conference. “Christian had a great season. No setback for 2019. Very excited about being able to get him back. Did some great things. You can see from the game yesterday, really progressing and moving in the right direction. Very disappointed he’s not going to be out there. The same thing with Mike.”

Kirk, a second-round pick out of Texas A&M, also had seven punt returns for 21 yards and three rushes for 35 yards.