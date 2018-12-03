Cody Kessler promises to be better next week

Getty Images

Cody Kessler wasn’t asked to do much. He met that requirement.

The new Jaguars starting quarterback did just-enough not-much to allow his team to escape with a 6-0 win, built on a pair of field goals and some sterling defense.

Thats why Kessler was careful to be grateful after his first win as a starter.

According to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Kessler found Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the way out the door and said: “I appreciate y’all. I’ll be better next week.”

Kessler was 18-of-24 for 150 yards, which wasn’t much to look at. While none of those passes went to the end zone, none of them ended up in the hands of the Colts either.

“Obviously it wasn’t pretty and there’s a lot I left out there, but at the end of the day it feels good,” Kessler said. “Especially for me to get the first one. Obviously here it’s special for me, but as a starter to get that first one, our defense played great today and just overall as a team.”

Kessler lost all eight of his starts with the Browns in 2016, but that can’t all be blamed on him. The Jaguars just needed him to be not-Blake Bortles for a day, and he was able to pull that off.