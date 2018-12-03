Colt McCoy fractures right fibula, out for year

Getty Images

Washington has lost its second quarterback in three games to a broken lower leg.

Colt McCoy replaced Alex Smith, who needed surgery to repair a compound fracture to his right leg. On Monday night, Washington lost McCoy to a fractured right fibula, Lisa Salters of ESPN reported from the sideline.

Coach Jay Gruden told Salters it was “heartbreaking” and “devastating.”

It leaves Washington’s playoff life in the hands of veteran Mark Sanchez.

Sanchez signed two weeks ago after Washington put Smith on injured reserve. The team obviously will have to sign another quarterback as Sanchez’s backup moving forward.

Tight end Jordan Reed is the emergency quarterback tonight.

McCoy replaced Smith against Houston and nearly won the game. Against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, McCoy lost his first start since 2014.

Sanchez completed 6 of 10 passes for 62 yards in the first half, leading Washington to 10 points.

Washington also has lost offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, who was downgraded to out with an arm injury. That’s another position the team has been hard hit, with Tony Bergstrom limping off early in the third quarter.

Washington’s starting offensive guards, Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, already are on injured reserve.