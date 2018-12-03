Colt McCoy injures right lower leg

AP

Colt McCoy led Washington to a field goal early in the second quarter, but he left the field limping.

He has headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

Mark Sanchez will enter the game for Washington on its next series.

McCoy is starting only because Alex Smith is out for the season with a compound fracture in his lower leg. Washington signed Sanchez on Nov. 19 after placing Smith on injured reserve.

Sanchez, the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft, has started 72 regular-season games. He has thrown 86 touchdown passes and 86 interceptions during his career.

Washington also lost another offensive guard.

Jonathan Cooper is questionable to return with an arm injury. Luke Bowanko has replaced him at left guard.

Starting right guard Brandon Scherff and starting left guard Shawn Lauvao already are on injured reserve.

The Eagles announced that defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back spasms) is questionable to return.

The Eagles lead 7-3 midway through the second quarter.