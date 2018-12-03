Corey Davis said Titans had “no panic” before winning drive

Getty Images

The Titans fell behind the Jets 16-0 in the first half of Sunday’s game and that put them on track for a loss that would have dealt an all but fatal blow to their playoff hopes, but a touchdown late in the first half got them on the board and they would continue to grind their way back into the game over the course of the second half.

That effort culminated with a six-play, 86-yard drive that began with 1:46 left in the game and ended with Corey Davis catching an 11-yard touchdown from Marcus Mariota. Davis relayed the way things felt for the offense as they prepared for that drive when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“In the huddle, there was honestly no panic,” Davis said. “Marcus came in the huddle and set the tone. He told us that’s kind of what we do. We did it.”

It’s the 11th time Mariota has led a game-winning drive and he had a 25-yard run to go with two completions for 36 yards as the Titans made their way down the field. He credited “the guys around me” for getting the win on a day when it took a long time for things to come together for the team.

They’ll try to be sharper against the Jaguars on Thursday as they try to avoid a loss that would erase any gains they made with Sunday’s rally.