D.J. Fluker to miss time with hamstring strain for Seahawks, Chris Carson OK after dislocating finger

Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers saw right guard D.J. Fluker and running back Chris Carson exit in the fourth quarter due to injuries.

One of the two was in far worse shape than the other on Monday.

Fluker had to leave the field on a cart Sunday when he injured him hamstring while engaged with 49ers defensive tackle Earl Mitchell. Fluker fell to the turf and needed assistance to get to his feet and to the sidelines. After an evaluation, he got a cart ride from the field back to the locker room. The injury will force Fluker to miss some time.

“He’s got a hamstring injury and it’s going to be a little bit. We’ll have to wait and see how he does. He’s pretty sore today,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday afternoon.

“It’s basically a first-degree strain, so we’ll see how that works. That’s a couple of weeks usually, we’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he can do better than that or not. We’ll see.”

Fluker has been one of Seattle’s most pivotal acquisitions this season. He’s helped turn around an offensive line that was panned repeatedly the last few seasons and restored an edge to the group. Rookie Jordan Simmons will take over in Fluker’s place moving forward as he did earlier this year when Fluker missed a game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

“Jordan jumped in the game and did a nice job this week, again,” Carroll said. He seems to be moving in the right direction to be a really, really viable option for us. He doesn’t get that much practice time, so when he does get the practice time like he did in the Rams week, he did a very good job with it. So, we’re going to count on him playing and see how that goes.”

Carson sustained a dislocated finger against the 49ers and briefly continued to play with the injury before leaving with the game well in hand.

“Yeah. I’m fine. I dislocated my finger. I got to get stitches on it, but I’m fine,” he said after the game.

Carroll confirmed on Monday that the injury shouldn’t have any effect on his ability to play Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

“He came out fine in the game other than his finger and it should be okay. He should be able to play,” Carroll said.