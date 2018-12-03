Darren Sproles, Michael Bennett, Adrian Peterson are active

Getty Images

The Eagles will have running backs Josh Adams (hip) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) tonight against Washington. Both were questionable.

Sproles has not played since the season opener.

Philadelphia also has defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) active.

The Eagles already had ruled out cornerback Jalen Mills (foot), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and safety Avonte Maddox (knee) on Saturday.

Their other inactives are offensive lineman Matt Pryor, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, offensive guard Chance Warmack and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Washington’s inactives are receiver Trey Quinn (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), running back Samaje Perine, running back Byron Marshall, offensive tackle Austin Howard and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (shin).

Running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder) will play as will tight end Jordan Reed (back) and receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle). All three were listed as questionable. Running back Chris Thompson makes his return after missing six of the past seven games with a rib injury.