Eagles lead Colt McCoy-less Washington 14-13 at half

AP

Colt McCoy was limping badly after leaving the X-ray room in the bowels of Lincoln Financial Field, and Washington now has ruled him out for the rest of the game.

That leaves at least Washington’s immediate future in Mark Sanchez‘s hands as it tries to keep pace with the Cowboys in the NFC East.

The Eagles lead Washington 14-13 at halftime.

McCoy went down awkwardly on a sack by Malcolm Jenkins on the final play of the first quarter. He stayed in the game, finishing the field goal drive but headed to the locker room soon after.

Sanchez, who had not played in a regular-season game since 2016 when he was with the Cowboys, signed with Washington two weeks ago after Alex Smith fractured his lower leg. Sanchez has led Washington to 10 points, completing 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards.

McCoy was 4-for-4 for 50 yards before leaving.

Tight end Jordan Reed is the emergency quarterback if something happens to Sanchez.

Adrian Peterson helped out his quarterback, scoring on a 90-yard touchdown run on Sanchez’s first play. It was the longest run in team history, and at 33, Peterson became the oldest player in NFL history with a 90-yard rush.

Peterson is within 7 yards of his third 100-yard game of the season and now has topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season.

The Eagles scored on their first possession, getting a 6-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Golden Tate after officials missed a false start by right tackle Lane Johnson. It was the second consecutive night officials have missed a blatant false start on a touchdown throw, as the Chargers benefited from a no-call on Sam Tevi against the Steelers.

Washington had a goal-line stand against the Eagles in the second quarter, with linebacker Zach Brown tackling running back Josh Adams for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1. But Washington went three-and-out, giving Philadelphia a short field.

The Eagles needed only three plays to go the 40 yards with Darren Sproles scoring on a 14-yard run. It is Sproles’ first game back since the season opener.

Wentz is 13-of-18 for 159 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz has five catches for 54 yards.