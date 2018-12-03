Eagles score touchdown as officials miss false start

AP

For the second time in two nights, officials missed a false start on a touchdown.

Right tackle Lane Johnson clearly left before the snap, but no flag was thrown and Carson Wentz found Golden Tate for a 6-yard touchdown. ESPN made no mention of the movement before the snap.

On Sunday night, referee Bill Vinovich’s crew missed a blatant false start on Chargers right tackle Sam Tevi on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Travis Benjamin. It’s the second time this year the Chargers have benefited from a blown no-call on a false start.

Down judge Hugo Cruz was fired after missing Chargers left tackle Russell Okung jumping on a 29-yard touchdown pass Rivers had to Tyrell Williams against the Browns earlier this year. It was one of several calls Cruz missed that led to his dismissal.

The Eagles needed only 12 plays to drive 75 yards on its opening drive, scoring on its first possession for the first time since Week Six against the Giants.

Wentz went 5-for-5 for 48 yards and the touchdown, which was the first scored by Tate since the Eagles traded for him in October.