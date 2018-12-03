Jaguars waive Dee Delaney

Getty Images

The Jaguars waived cornerback Dee Delaney from the 53-player roster.

Jacksonville needed the roster spot for running back Leonard Fournette‘s return from a one-game suspension.

Delaney, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in May. The team waived him out of the preseason.

He has spent the season between the active roster and the practice squad.

Delany has played in two games. He saw action on six special teams plays in Sunday’s victory over Indianapolis.