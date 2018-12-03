Jamar Taylor visiting Broncos

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris won’t be going on injured reserve, but the Broncos may be adding some help at the position to fill in while he’s out with a broken bone in his leg.

According to multiple reports, Jamar Taylor is flying to Denver to meet with the team on Monday. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are expected to sign him if he passes a physical with the team’s doctors.

Taylor was released by the Cardinals on November 19th after playing in 10 games for them this season. He spent the last two years with the Browns and was traded to Arizona in the offseason.

Bradley Roby, Tramaine Brock, Isaac Yiadom and Brendan Langley are on hand at corner in Denver. Brock was out against the Bengals on Sunday due to injured ribs.