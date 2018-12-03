James Conner suffered lower leg contusion on Sunday night

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner was forced from Sunday night’s loss to the Chargers with a leg injury and there wasn’t much sense of his outlook for the coming week immediately after the game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Conner suffered a lower leg contusion, but neither he nor anyone else who spoke to reporters gave an idea of how much time Conner might miss.

Conner ran 15 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 14 yards before getting hurt. Jaylen Samuels replaced him in the backfield and caught a touchdown pass that tied the game at 30 in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers will be in Oakland to face the Raiders next Sunday and there should be more of an idea about Conner’s availability in the next few days.