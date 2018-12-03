Jordan Phillips: Adam Gase definitely respects me after Sunday

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was excited about Sunday’s game as it offered him a chance to face the Dolphins for the first time since Miami released him in October.

Phillips expressed his happiness to be out of Miami at the time he was cut loose and he was an active part of their run defense in Sunday’s loss to his former team. That result wasn’t the one Phillips was hoping to get, but he said after the game that he felt good about other developments.

“Every time I made a play, I clapped my hands. And it was directed toward them. For some reason, they felt the need to run at me, and they paid for it,” Phillips said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I would’ve liked to come out of here with a win but [Dolphins coach Adam] Gase definitely respects me after this game.”

Gase’s feelings toward Phillips might also extend to gratitude. Phillips was flagged for taunting after dropping Kenyan Drake for a loss in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown a couple of plays later.