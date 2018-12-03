Man told Kansas City Police in January that Kareem Hunt kicked him in bar fight

Getty Images

Kareem Hunt apparently has a habit of kicking people when they’re down, literally.

Hunt, who was caught on tape in February shoving a woman to the ground and kicking her, was also accused of kicking a man who had been knocked down in a bar fight in January.

According to a report filed with the Kansas City Police, a man said he was attacked by Hunt and former Chiefs running back George Atkinson in a Kansas City bar hours after the Chiefs lost to the Titans in a playoff game on January 6. The report says the man told police he was “jumped,” by a group of men that included Atkinson and Hunt, and “was struck on his body and head multiple times with the majority of blows being kicks from the suspects,” according to William Joy of KMBC.

So in January a man told police Hunt kicked him, and then in February Hunt was caught on surveillance video kicking a woman. And then in June Hunt was accused of punching a man.

Although Hunt sought in his ESPN interview to portray his actions in February as out of character, these other incidents would seem to suggest that all of Hunt’s actions are part of a pattern. Hunt has so far managed to avoid getting arrested, but he is now out of the NFL and will likely face significant league discipline before he is able to play again.