Mark Murphy: “Mike’s tenure had run its course”

Packers CEO Mark Murphy decided after Sunday’s loss that something needed to change. And Murphy decided to make that change immediately, by firing head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I felt that change was needed,” Murphy told reporters on Monday. “Mike’s tenure had run its course. I think we needed a new voice. And it happens in our league.”

Murphy compared the decision to the firing of Andy Reid in Philadelphia after the 2012 season, his 14th with the Eagles. Reid has thrived in Kansas City, and the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The loss to the Cardinals clearly was the catalyst for change in Green Bay, both for Murphy and for G.M. Brian Gutekunst, who participated in the decision that ultimately was made by Murphy.

Murphy defended the decision to make the change now, a decision that some have criticized.

“It’s a competitive process,” Murphy said, adding that the decision “gets us into the market earlier.” Murphy added that McCarthy benefits, too.

“I think he’s going to be a strong candidate,” Murphy said of McCarthy. “It allows him to focus on the next opportunity for him.”

Still, this move was about making the Packers better than they’ve been.

“We have a great history and tradition here,” Murphy said. “We’re very disappointed in what we’ve seen this year. Particularly the performance last night was unacceptable.”

Fans would say plenty of things have been unacceptable in recent years. And while a loss to a subpar warm-weather team on a cold-weather day in an iconic stadium against a team in its 100th season may have broken the camel’s back, the camel had been struggling for a couple of years.