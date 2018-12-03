Mark Murphy: “Mike’s tenure had run its course”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2018, 3:06 PM EST
Getty Images

Packers CEO Mark Murphy decided after Sunday’s loss that something needed to change. And Murphy decided to make that change immediately, by firing head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I felt that change was needed,” Murphy told reporters on Monday. “Mike’s tenure had run its course. I think we needed a new voice. And it happens in our league.”

Murphy compared the decision to the firing of Andy Reid in Philadelphia after the 2012 season, his 14th with the Eagles. Reid has thrived in Kansas City, and the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The loss to the Cardinals clearly was the catalyst for change in Green Bay, both for Murphy and for G.M. Brian Gutekunst, who participated in the decision that ultimately was made by Murphy.

Murphy defended the decision to make the change now, a decision that some have criticized.

“It’s a competitive process,” Murphy said, adding that the decision “gets us into the market earlier.” Murphy added that McCarthy benefits, too.

“I think he’s going to be a strong candidate,” Murphy said of McCarthy. “It allows him to focus on the next opportunity for him.”

Still, this move was about making the Packers better than they’ve been.

“We have a great history and tradition here,” Murphy said. “We’re very disappointed in what we’ve seen this year. Particularly the performance last night was unacceptable.”

Fans would say plenty of things have been unacceptable in recent years. And while a loss to a subpar warm-weather team on a cold-weather day in an iconic stadium against a team in its 100th season may have broken the camel’s back, the camel had been struggling for a couple of years.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Mark Murphy: “Mike’s tenure had run its course”

  2. My take with a lot of packer fans, he should have been canned after the 2015 Seattle fiasco. Ted T was in charge and kept him even though the team played a pathetic game. They hadnt won a playoff game since, and the team was downhill since.

  3. I think his post game press conference sealed his fate. To get in front of the media and basically admit that you’re out of ideas cannot possibly sit well with the front office.

  5. We all wish Mike the best. He has been a good coach for many years and brought us a Super Bowl back to Green Bay. But Mark is right, Mike’s time has run it’s course and it’s time for a new perspective. Mike will find a job very soon in the NFL and this gives him a chance to get a head start.

  6. If they don’t get better players it won’t matter who coaches the team. Go back on their last 5 drafts and there have been far too many misses. Lets not forget that the Eagles didn’t go from Reid to Peterson, there was some bad years in between with Chip.

  10. the team has regressed significantly since the Championship game vs the Seahawks…. and its hard to bounce back from a loss like that time…unless you’re the Falcons who blew the SB against the pats…

    It was time to move on!

  11. There’s nothing more infuriating right now than seeing people over on ESPN and Fox Sports still give endless excuses for Rodgers. The offense has failed multiple times this season to convert 3rd and 1, 3rd and 2, and 4th and 1 plays. He is currently leading the league in throwaways and has a completion percentage of 61.8, which is just as bad as Andy Dalton and almost as bad as Blake Bortles. Then, there’s his 100 million-dollar guaranteed contract. It’s not all his fault, but he never gets as much blame as he deserves at times.

  12. He is right.

    But shouldn’t he have blame for waiting so long? This is probably a year or two too late.

  13. Plenty of blame to go around. Rodgers, Ted Thompson, Murphy, the entire roster…everyone had a hand in getting the Packers to this point.
    But the nature of business is that failure to win always falls heavily on the coach.
    That’s just how it is, and all coaches know and accept this.
    Best of luck to Mike McCarthy. He’s a very good football coach, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he pulls an Andy Reid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!