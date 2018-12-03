Mark Murphy will hire next Packers coach, with active involvement from G.M.

AP

In his first year as having direct responsibility for the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, CEO Mark Murphy fired Mike McCarthy. Now, Murphy will hire his replacement.

Monday’s press conference explaining the decision to make a change made it clear that Murphy will be making the decision. However, he’ll do it with active involvement from G.M. Brian Gutekunst, and Murphy insisted that he won’t hire a coach with whom Murphy isn’t comfortable.

The duo met with the media, making it clear that they will set no parameters on the search, hoping to find the best candidate for the job wherever and whoever he may be.

“We’re gonna find the right head coach for the Packers,” Murphy said.

Murphy faced questions regarding his credentials to make the hire, given that he’s the chief executive and not a “football guy” per se.

“I don’t want to brag about myself,” Murphy said (before sort of doing just that(. He said that he’s been around football his entire adult life, as a player and in other roles. He explained that he spent 17 years as an Athletic Director at the college level, hiring many coaches.

“I’m a football person even though I’m in a position of president,” Murphy said. “This give the Packers the best chance to have success.”

Murphy emphasized that he’ll work directly with Gutekunst, and Murphy express confidence that they will find “an excellent coach.”

“This is crucial for the organization,” Murphy said.

Indeed it is. The Packers followed 25 years of struggles with 25 years of consistent contention. Fifty years after the Lombardi era, it feels like things are in danger of slipping back in the wrong direction.