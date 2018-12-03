Matt Millen in hospital awaiting heart transplant

Getty Images

Longtime NFL linebacker and former Lions General Manager Matt Millen stepped away from his television job in October, saying he needed to focus on his health.

What we didn’t know at the time was that Millen was stepping straight into the hospital.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Millen has been in a New Jersey hospital for the last 68 days as he awaits a heart transplant.

Millen suffers from amyloidosis, a diagnosis he revealed last spring.

King will have more with Millen in his podcast Wednesday, but the 60-year-old Millen is apparently upbeat and feeling fine now, as much as someone can be while waiting for a life-saving surgery.