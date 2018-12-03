Melvin Gordon’s “chances are better” to play this week

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon didn’t play Sunday night against the Steelers. The Chargers didn’t miss a beat without their starting running back.

Justin Jackson proved up to the task with 63 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries. He also caught a pass for 19 yards.

Gordon has a sprained MCL, which is expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Gordon remains day to day.

“His chances are better this week than they were last week, but we don’t want to put him out there too soon,” Lynn said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Gordon, who has 802 yards and nine touchdowns on 153 attempts this season, was injured on a trick play in last week’s victory over Arizona.