Mike Zimmer: John DeFilippo’s doing a good job

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he thought his team didn’t run the ball enough in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Patriots and it’s not the first time that he’s raised that complaint, which made it inevitable that he’d be asked about offensive coordinator John DeFilippo at his Monday press conference.

Zimmer was asked to give his assessment of the job that DeFilippo has done in his first year in Minnesota.

“I think he’s doing a good job,” Zimmer said. “We talk all the time. We talk about things I think are important and he tries to do them.”

That assessment won’t stop Zimmer from getting more involved with the offensive side of the ball. Zimmer said that he could delegate more in-game defensive adjustment responsibilities to defensive coordinator George Edwards in order to do more on offense, but hasn’t made a decision to do that at the moment.