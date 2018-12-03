Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Special teams errors hurt the Bills on Sunday.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker scored for the first time this season.

FB James Develin had a big game for the Patriots.

The Jets beat themselves on Sunday.

Defense helped pave the way to victory for the Ravens.

The current Bengals are summoning bad memories of past teams.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield is casting his Heisman vote for his successor at Oklahoma.

Steelers CB Joe Haden was involved in an “unfortunate” collision with a teammate on a Chargers touchdown pass.

The Texans have seen a different RB Lamar Miller recently.

Sunday’s loss put a dent in any Colts playoff hopes.

DE Yannick Ngakoue was at the center of a strong Jaguars defensive performance.

The Titans hung around long enough to come back for a win on Sunday.

WR Courtland Sutton had a strong day for the Broncos.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce starred in Sunday’s win.

WR Keenan Allen was in the right place at the right time for the Chargers.

The Raiders are looking for “little glimmers” of hope.

When will LB Sean Lee return for the Cowboys?

LB Alec Ogletree was a big part of the Giants win.

How did Sunday’s results impact the Eagles’ playoff hopes?

The Bears had an inspiring comeback and a painful loss on Sunday.

Lions T Taylor Decker enjoyed playing receiver for a play.

Sunday’s loss led to a big change for the Packers.

The Vikings didn’t get much from their wide receivers on Sunday.

Any promise this season held for the Falcons has been long forgotten.

Sunday’s loss was an ugly one for the Panthers.

A look at how the Saints can clinch the division title in Week 14.

LB Lavonte David helped set the tone in his return to the Buccaneers lineup.

The Cardinals won in Green Bay for the first time since Harry Truman was in office.

Rams RB Todd Gurley looked back to health against the Lions.

49ers WR Dante Pettis was back in Seattle on Sunday.

LB Austin Calitro stepped up for the Seahawks with K.J. Wright still out of action.