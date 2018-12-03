Eli Manning remains the Giants’ starting quarterback

Getty Images

Rookie Kyle Lauletta moved up one rung of the depth chart on Sunday, but he won’t be taking the next step this week.

In what’s become a weekly ritual for the 4-8 Giants, head coach Pat Shurmur said on Monday that Eli Manning will remain the starting quarterback in Week 14. The Giants will be in Washington next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Lauletta moved from the No. 3 quarterback spot to No. 2 on Sunday and was active for the first time this season.

“Behind the scenes he’s done a good job,’’ Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “He’s making progress here during the season and it’s just the next step for him.’’

Manning had a terrible first half of Sunday’s game against the Bears, but was sharper in the second half and threw a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham in the 30-27 overtime win. That win kept the Giants mathematically if not realistically alive in the playoff race and any change at quarterback seems likely to wait until a change on that front.