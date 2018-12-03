Eli Manning remains the Giants’ starting quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on December 3, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Getty Images

Rookie Kyle Lauletta moved up one rung of the depth chart on Sunday, but he won’t be taking the next step this week.

In what’s become a weekly ritual for the 4-8 Giants, head coach Pat Shurmur said on Monday that Eli Manning will remain the starting quarterback in Week 14. The Giants will be in Washington next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Lauletta moved from the No. 3 quarterback spot to No. 2 on Sunday and was active for the first time this season.

“Behind the scenes he’s done a good job,’’ Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “He’s making progress here during the season and it’s just the next step for him.’’

Manning had a terrible first half of Sunday’s game against the Bears, but was sharper in the second half and threw a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham in the 30-27 overtime win. That win kept the Giants mathematically if not realistically alive in the playoff race and any change at quarterback seems likely to wait until a change on that front.

9 responses to “Eli Manning remains the Giants’ starting quarterback

  1. Bears let Eli off of the hook. That guy is terrible. At one point he turtled so bad he tried to throw it with 2 hands and it was a miracle it wasn’t picked off. Thanks Fangio!

  2. I bELIeve in ELI… just upgrade the O line and get it right the first time in 2019 and we will be in the playoffs .. just imagine with a better line what Barkley will do.. o yea he will get us to the SB …………….

  3. Considering what Eli has had to try and do with that offensive line…..he’s actually having a pretty good season, he’s still prone to making bonehead throws but overall with more upgrades to the line and a better third wideout he’s more than capable.

  4. On the plus side, the team cafeteria will continue to stock 10 flavors of porridge and Geritol for another week.

  5. If you’re not in love with any QBs in the upcoming draft, let Eli play out his contract and re-evaluate the QB position next offseason (2020). That will give the coaches 18 months to evaluate Lauletta and they can spend their top-10 pick on an impact player to upgrade the o-line or defense.

  6. bigbluplates says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    I bELIeve in ELI… just upgrade the O line and get it right the first time in 2019 and we will be in the playoffs .. just imagine with a better line what Barkley will do.. o yea he will get us to the SB …………….
    ————————————————————————————–
    This is the kind of delusional thinking that has the team at 4-8.

  9. “Manning had a terrible first half of Sunday’s game against the Bears, but was sharper in the second half ”

    ________________

    Just about everyone is sharper in the second half against the Bears D. What is going on?

