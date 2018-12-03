Police confirm NFL looked into “minor altercation” involving Kareem Hunt in June

Getty Images

After video of Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman was released last week, there was a report that the league had looked into a June incident that reportedly included Hunt punching a man in the face.

There were reports of such an altercation at the time and the Put-in-Bay, Ohio police confirmed that Hunt was involved in what they call a “minor altercation.”

In their statement, via Will Ujek of WKYC, the police say that Hunt and the other person declined to press charges after police arrived on the scene. As a result, there is no official police report.

The statement also confirmed that the league sent someone to “pursue other facts” shortly after the incident. TMZ reports there was no surveillance video.

Hunt was available on waivers for everyone but the Chiefs on Monday, but there’s been no word of any claims at this point.