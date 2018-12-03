Raiders claim Denzelle Good, waive Ian Silberman

Getty Images

The Raiders claimed offensive lineman Denzelle Good from the Colts on Monday. The team announced it waived offensive lineman Ian Silberman in a corresponding move.

The Colts waived him Saturday to make room for the return of offensive lineman Joe Haeg from injured reserve.

Good, 27, started 27 games for the Colts after they made him a seventh-round choice in 2015. He appeared in three games with two starts early in the season but hasn’t seen the field since Sept. 30.

Good’s brother, Overton Deshan Good, was killed in shooting Oct. 2 in South Carolina.

Clayton Geathers is the only player left on the Colts’ roster from the 2015 draft.