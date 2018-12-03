Ravens assistant Joe Cullen interviewed for UMass job

Getty Images

Coaching searches involving NFL names are happening as we speak, and they aren’t just in Cleveland and Green Bay.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen interviewed over the weekend for the vacant job at the University of Massachusetts.

Cullen played at UMass, and might be a good fit to replace the departed Mark Whipple there if he wants to work at the college level.

Though he is popularly known as the guy who was arrested without pants in a Wendy’s drive-through while working for the Lions, he’s respected within the business. He’s also worked to get his life back in order, as detailed in a recent Sports Illustrated profile, and by all accounts has done a good job of it.