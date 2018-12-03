Ravens to ramp things up for Joe Flacco in practice this week

Getty Images

Joe Flacco was not medically cleared to play against the Falcons on Sunday, which meant there was no need to make a decision about who would start at quarterback.

On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said that it would be a few days before he knows if there will be a decision to make this week. Harbaugh said Flacco will do more at practice this week before doctors decide if his hip is well enough for a return to game action.

“Probably by the end of the week,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think they look at that every day. He’s cleared to practice, so he’ll practice. They’ll probably look at what he does in practice. They look at tape. And they’ll just let me know, they’ll let us know. We expect to ramp him up in practice a lot more this week since last week was his first week and we’ll just see how it goes.”

It was Lamar Jackson as the starter for the third straight week in the win over the Falcons and Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson has “done enough” to continue in that role. He added Monday that the team has to do a better job of holding onto the ball and Jackson’s five fumbles (one lost) and three interceptions over the last three weeks have contributed to that issue, but it would still be tough to make a change in the middle of a three-game winning streak.