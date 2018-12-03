Ref could have awarded the Chargers a score over Steelers’ repeated offsides

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2018, 8:57 PM EST
At the end of Sunday night’s game, the Steelers jumped offside on three consecutive Chargers field goals in a desperate attempt to block the game-winning kick. The third time, the Chargers made the kick anyway. But if they hadn’t, the officials could have given them the three points.

That’s the word from former NFL heads of officiating Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira, who both said in a video for FOX that committing repeated penalties in an effort to stop the other team from scoring is a penalty itself that can result in the team being given the score.

“There is something in the rulebook that I don’t know if a lot of people know about: There is a penalty for continually fouling to prevent a score,” Blandino said.

Pereira said in situations like the game last night, the rules allow for the referee to just give the team the points.

“If you deem that they intentionally did this, intentionally fouled on successive plays . . . the referee could in fact award a score,” Pereira said. “Successive penalties intentionally committed to try to prevent a score, you can go ahead and award a score.”

Blandino said he would have supported the referee warning the Steelers after the second offside penalty that if they did it again, the Chargers would be given the points.

“The rulebook is clear. You give a warning and after the warning you give a score. I would have strongly considered it after the second one, but certainly the third one,” Blandino said.

That result would have been among the strangest endings in NFL history: A team winning a game not because it kicked a game-winning field goal, but because the other team’s penalties prevented it from kicking a game-winning field goal.

  1. I thought the Steelers attempt to anticipate the snap count and block the kick in that situation was a smart move. Especially in a game where the officiating was suspect and there was a chance they could get away with being offside.

  9. They weren’t intentionally going off sides. It was smart game planning. They knew a successful field goal wins the game so you need a running start to block the kick, penalties be damned. They were taking a shot in the dark at not being offsides and still blocking it.

  11. I don’t think they were intentionally jumping offsides. I think they were trying to time the snap, and the Chargers were messing with their minds..lol. Also, there is video of the center oddly moving the ball before the snap, something I guess he’s known for doing. The Chargers wanted the game more, and they came in and took it from the Steelers, end of story. The calls were the calls, bad calls happen in every game, sometimes they work in your favor, sometimes not. The Steelers still had plenty of chances to win and they failed.

  12. “If you deem that they intentionally did this, intentionally fouled on successive plays…”

    That would be a tough ‘deem’ to make when it comes to a Tomlin coached team. They could credibly argue they are simpll totally undisciplined and intent had no bearing on their actions

  14. Yes, that would have been a great idea. They gave the Chargers 2 other scores by way of superior knowledge of the NFL rulebook. Why not go for the trifecta. All Hail Grand Pubah, Al Riveron. Genius!!!

  15. That would be a tough ‘deem’ to make when it comes to a Tomlin coached team. They could credibly argue they are simpll totally undisciplined and intent had no bearing on their actions
    ————————————————————————
    “Trip ’em” Tomlin is anything but credible. So just give the offense the points and tell Trippy to concentrate on his team’s discipline.

