Report: A.J. Green will undergo season-ending surgery

Bengals receiver A.J. Green will undergo season-ending surgery on torn ligaments in his toe, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Green will need three to four months to rehab, getting him back in time for organized team activities.

Green returned from his toe injury after missing three games, but he lasted only 17 plays in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

A recent report suggested surgery was a possibility after Green visited Dr. Robert Anderson, a top foot specialist whose practice is in Green Bay.

Green finishes his eighth season with 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

It’s another blow to an offense already missing quarterback Andy Dalton (thumb) and tight ends Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (foot) among others.