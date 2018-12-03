Report: Chiefs expected to sign Charcandrick West

Getty Images

The Chiefs are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to fill out their backfield in the wake of Kareem Hunt‘s release.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign Charcandrick West. West spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs before being released in August. He spent about a week with the Jets, but has not played at all in the regular season.

The Chiefs also visited with C.J. Anderson on Monday and, per Rapoport, he had a good workout for the team. West has greater knowledge of the team’s offense given his years in the system and a smooth integration of a new signing would seem to be of interest given the time of the year.

Spencer Ware served as the lead back in Sunday’s win over the Raiders with Damien Williams working into the lineup as well. Ware ran 14 times for 47 yards and a touchdown and Williams had 38 yards on five carries.