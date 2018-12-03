Russell Bodine having surgery after breaking leg on Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills lost center Russell Bodine to a leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and it will be a while before Bodine is ready to play again.

Any chance of a return on Sunday was ruled out quickly by the team and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bodine is having surgery to repair a broken fibula on Monday. That will bring an end to Bodine’s first season in Buffalo and it could be his only season with the Bills as he’s set for free agency.

Bodine started every game for the Bengals from 2014 to 2017 before heading to the Bills in the offseson.

Ryan Groy replaced Bodine against the Dolphins and will presumably remain the starter. Rapoport reports that the team is also signing Dillon Day to fill out the offensive line group.