Seahawks activate Mychal Kendricks, waive Emmanuel Ellerbee

AP

The Seahawks activated Mychal Kendricks from the suspended list Monday. He will return to action Sunday.

They waived linebacker linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee in a corresponding move.

In three games with the Seahawks, Kendricks made 15 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup.

The NFL suspended Kendricks eight games under its Personal Conduct Policy for his guilty plea to federal insider trading changes. When the league announced the specific suspension Oct. 30, he received credit for three games he served under an indefinite suspension.

The Browns released Kendricks after his legal troubles surfaced, and the Seahawks signed him shortly after his guilty plea.

Kendricks faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 24.

Ellerbee played two games for the Seahawks after appearing in three for the Chargers earlier this season. He took 31 snaps on special teams and none on defense for the Seahawks.