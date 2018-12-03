Sean McDermott has spoken to Jerry Hughes, will let league handle situation

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was captured on video screaming at a member of the officiating crew from Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and could be heard accusing that official of calling him a “b—h” at some point.

Hughes said he didn’t recall the incident when asked about it in the locker room after the game, but both Hughes’ accusation and his decision to react in the way he did merit attention from the league. Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he’s spoken to Hughes and deferred any other questions about how the situation will be handled to the league.

“I did see the video, but out of respect for the situation, I’m going to let the league handle that,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “Jerry and I have spoken. I have the information from Jerry that I need.”

After saying he didn’t recall screaming at the official, Hughes said he thought the officiating was fair during Sunday’s game.