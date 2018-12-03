Taylor Lewan upset with officiating

Getty Images

Jerome Boger’s crew called the Titans for eight penalties, costing them 75 yards in their victory Sunday. The Jets were penalized more, drawing 11 flags for 96 yards.

But Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan wasn’t happy with the officiating.

On one play, Lewan and right tackle Jack Conklin both were called for holding.

“We tried our best to lose that game in the beginning. The refs definitely didn’t help with some of those bull**** calls,” Lewan said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “But we got it together, and a win is a win, no matter how you stack it. We’re back to .500, and we’ve got to keep going. It’s frustrating, man. It’s frustrating with some of those calls, like the one with Jack where he’s just finishing on the play and the guy actually hits him. Calling me for a holding after the ball is out. There were just some absolutely ridiculous calls. That being said, we shot ourselves in the foot so many times even without their help.”

The Titans overcame their errors and what Lewan deemed bad calls to pull out a 26-22 victory that kept them alive in the playoff chase. They are three games behind the Texans with four games to play, so their best shot at a playoff berth likely comes as a wild card.

The Titans are only a game back of the Ravens for the second wild card, although the tie-breakers aren’t kind to Tennessee.