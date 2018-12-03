Titans sign Jeremy McNichols off Broncos practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans have made a change to their backfield a day after beating the Jets and a few days before they’ll face the Jaguars to kick off Week 14 of the 2018 season.

The team has signed Jeremy McNichols off of the Broncos practice squad. Running back Dalyn Dawkins was waived in a corresponding move.

McNichols was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers, but didn’t make the cut to 53 players. He played two games for the 49ers last year without carrying the ball and picked up four yards on two carries in a game with the Colts this season.

Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis and David Fluellen are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Tennessee. Fluellen has been sidelined by a knee injury in recent weeks.