Todd Bowles “fuming” after Jets’ “dumb mistakes”

AP

Jets coach Todd Bowles isn’t given to high emotion — or any emotion, really.

But he said after Sunday’s loss to the Titans that he was “fuming,” and not just from the steam that’s building under his chair.

The Jets led most of the game, but blew a 16-point lead late in the game, dropping them to 3-8. They’ve lost 18 of their last 23 games, which puts Bowles on track to join Hue Jackson and Mike McCarthy soon. The game featured 11 Jets penalties, which left Bowles visibly angry.

“I don’t know how many [penalties] we had, but it felt like we had one every play,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It cost us, and it’s disgusting. . .

“We played the same way the whole day, and just dumb mistakes at dumb times cost us ballgames. That’s why we’re in the position we’re in.”

The Jets committed three costly penalties during the Titans’ game-winning drive, a holding on Morris Claiborne, illegal use of hands on Jordan Jenkins and a facemask on Trumaine Johnson, during the six-play, 85-yard drive.

When asked about his message to players afterward, Bowles was blunt: “Pissed off. Frustrated. Look in the mirror, just look in the mirror. We won’t be a good football team until we’re a smart football team.”

And that’s still likely to be under someone else’s leadership, which likely contributes to his frustration.