Tom Brady: “Pretty funny” to see Bill Belichick yelling at Adam Thielen

Posted by Josh Alper on December 3, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to “shut the f–k up” in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game when Thielen took issue with Patriots safety Patrick Chung staying down at the end of a Latavius Murray first down run while the Patriots mulled challenging the spot.

It was an exchange that was familiar to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who said he’s been in Thielen’s spot before and got a laugh out of watching things play out during Sunday’s game.

“I’ve been on the other end of that a few times in my career,” Brady said on WEEI. “Pretty funny. … It’s competitive out there. It’s very feisty and everyone’s emotions are on their sleeves. You say something and there is just an emotional reaction. That was pretty funny.”

It’s easier to laugh at such moments when you’re putting the finishing touches on a win and Brady credited “a great performance” by the defense against Thielen and everyone else in purple with making that happen.

24 responses to “Tom Brady: “Pretty funny” to see Bill Belichick yelling at Adam Thielen

  4. I thought it was hilarious and I’m a Vikings fan. Most emotion I’ve ever seen Bill Belichick express.

  6. It was funny. As a Viking fan, I really like Thielen and I have all the respect in the world for Belichick. “The Patriot Way” got into the heads of the emotionally weak 2018 Vikings last night. Adam should listen to Bill, and concentrate more on winning than complaining to refs and orchestrating cute little touchdown celebrations.

  7. I give the Patriots credit. They have a system in place, and way more often than not, everyone is on the same page. The Steelers, way more often than not, look like they are playing “sandlot” ball. Being prepared to play is a huge part of the game. I wish someone would tell that to the Steelers HC.

  9. Who does Thielen think he is. He should focus on his job. The wheels are starting to fall off that team….

  12. Emotional situation. Vikes were gifted a 1st down for the sake of #keepwatching or as a makeup to non-PI call (2nd close one) on Aldrick Robinson that would’ve been given to any star on just about any team.

    They’ll both look back on this & laugh.

  13. Not the first time the GOAT head coach has talked trash to the other team’s players. 🙂

    I lolololed when he told Derrick Mason the same thing and to look at the scoreboard. 🙂

  14. Seriously though, the NFL needs to solve the Defensive Fake Injury Time Outs.

    I haven’t looked at the tape, I don’t know the situation in Sunday afternoons game, but the Comp committee needs to look at a rule where 15 yards or holding a player out for a period of time makes sense (thru end of quarter or 5 game minutes). It’s a touchy situation since deeming what is fake & what isn’t not easy. Sometimes the prescription is worse than the original problem.

    If that rule can eliminate the new “Divy DB gets hurt after getting torched” that is currently trending, all the better.

  15. I think a bit too much is being made if this. It’s just normal stuff. Reid the something similar to Goff only a few weeks ago. I’m sure BB would scoop up Thielen in a heartbeat if he could. Nothing personal.

  17. steelpenguin6687 says: “The Steelers, way more often than not, look like they are playing “sandlot” ball. Being prepared to play is a huge part of the game. I wish someone would tell that to the Steelers HC.”
    ============================

    The way you talk, it sounds like Steelers were going 1-15 every year. They’re not. Tomlin is 131-69-1 with a Super Bowl. Do they win every game? Of course not. Even Belichick doesn’t.

    Perhaps the only reason they actually win so many games is the “sandlot” style fits their player personnel and that’s what they excel in.

    Point is: stop whining.

  18. There was no need to study a replay. chung got a stinger and simply looked down at his arm and dropped to the ground to gather himself.

    it had no bearing on the easy decision to challenge a pathetic spot call that was 100% incorrect.

  20. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    December 3, 2018 at 11:55 am
    It was even funnier, when , after Thielen was done yelling @ Bill, the very next play, he dropped a pass while he was WIDE OPEN! Only having 28 yards was pretty funny too!
    —————————————–

    Agreed a team’s top WR coming away from a game his team really needed with only 28 yds when his mouth is writing checks his team can’t cash is pretty funny but is it as funny as a choreographed TD celebration when your team is behind?

    Please discuss…

  21. Thielen is a talented receiver but as other Vikings fans here have stated, he needs to focus on his play, and less on screaming at coaches and orchestrating really lame TD celebrations. Seriously Adam – just stop.

  23. anarchopurplism says:
    December 3, 2018 at 12:09 pm
    Seriously though, the NFL needs to solve the Defensive Fake Injury Time Outs.
    I haven’t looked at the tape, I don’t know the situation in Sunday afternoons game, but the Comp committee needs to look at a rule where 15 yards or holding a player out for a period of time makes sense (thru end of quarter or 5 game minutes). It’s a touchy situation since deeming what is fake & what isn’t not easy. Sometimes the prescription is worse than the original problem.
    ————————-
    The Coughlin Giants were notorious for doing that.

    Forget calling penalties, there is no way to know for sure if a player is faking it. Just have them sit the rest of the series and that ought to put a stop to it. Not sure why that hasn’t been written into the rulebook yet…

