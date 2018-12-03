Travis Frederick not expected to play at all this year

Getty Images

The last update on Cowboys center Travis Frederick‘s battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome was a positive one as Frederick said last month that he’s regained sensation in his hands three months after his diagnosis.

Frederick also said that he has “no doubt” that he’s going to make a full recovery, but it doesn’t appear that will happen in time for Frederick to play football this season. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Monday that it’s doubtful that Frederick will return to action this year.

Given the fact that it’s December and there’s been no word that Frederick was close to returning, that’s probably the way most people saw things playing out.

Joe Looney has started at center all season for the Cowboys and the offensive line has slipped without Frederick holding things down in the middle.