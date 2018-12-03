Tyrann Mathieu thinks Baker Mayfield will be a special player

Getty Images

The Texans beat the Browns 29-13 on Sunday and three interceptions by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first half helped send Houston to its ninth straight win.

Those miscues didn’t do much to dim Houston’s view of Mayfield as a quarterback, however. Defensive end J.J. Watt joked that the rookie didn’t feel too dangerous in the first half, but complimented Mayfield for bouncing back to throw for 351 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

“Obviously, we’re lucky,’’ Watt said, via Cleveland.com. “You’ve got to give him credit for that. He bounced back. As a rookie quarterback, it probably would’ve been easy to kind of go into a hole there, but he fought through it and worked his way through it.’’

Mayfield had a less forgiving reaction to his outing. He said the loss is squarely on his shoulders because the Browns are “definitely in that game” if not for his interceptions, which is an accurate read about a day that saw Mayfield fail to make enough of them.

Another accurate read is that the future is bright for Mayfield. Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu told Mike Florio of PFT on Sunday that Mayfield’s play in the second half showed him that the rookie will be a special player in the league.