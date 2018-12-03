Tyron Smith says he expects to play this week

Getty Images

Gone are the days when the Cowboys are regarded as the best offensive line in the league.

But they’re about to get a key part back for their final four games.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, left tackle Tyron Smith said he expected to be back on the field this week against the Eagles.

“I feel great,” Smith said. “For me, it was more frustrating more than anything. I trust our team doctors. I’m going through the whole program. I guess it wasn’t ready yet. We thought it would be ready by then. I guess it wasn’t.”

Smith has missed the last two games with a stinger, and said he hadn’t gone to get a second opinion. Getting him back will help stabilize things up front. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked a league-high 45 times this year, as the Cowboys have been without Smith in the short term and center Travis Frederick all season after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome earlier this year.