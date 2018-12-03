Vikings abandoned the run like no other team all season

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not happy that offensive coordinator John DeFilippo abandoned the run in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. And Zimmer had good reason to be unhappy.

In fact, the Vikings abandoned the run like no other team all season: Minnesota finished Sunday’s game with 95 yards on just 13 carries. That’s the most rushing yards any team has had all season in a game in which they ran the ball 15 or fewer times.

That’s a remarkable statistic: 13 carries for 95 yards is an average of 7.3 yards per carry. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was having an excellent game, with nine carries for 84 yards. And the Vikings just stopped going to him.

It wasn’t that they had to pass because they had fallen far behind, as the game was close even into the fourth quarter. It wasn’t that Cook was hurt or needed a breather, as he got 47 snaps. It was just that on more than 80 percent of Cook’s snaps, the Vikings didn’t give him the ball.

The Vikings’ offense has been a major disappointment this season. They expected to take a step forward with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but by just about any measure the offense is worse this year than it was last year. Unless the playcalling improves in a hurry, the Vikings are in serious danger of missing the playoffs

47 responses to “Vikings abandoned the run like no other team all season

  1. Run the football.

    Play stout defense.

    Take shots downfield when they present themselves.

    Having a clutch FG would be a bonus.

    That’s my recipe for dubs.

  3. It’s almost like the loss of their OC is having a bigger net impact than the addition of their franchise QB.

  5. Agreed Mullman!! We should be doing that exactly! Our offensive coordinator is trash. Throwing 40-50 times on the road is not a recipe for success!!

  7. Out-coached by Bill. The pats shut down Diggs/Thielen while encouraging the run. Take all the yards and stats you want, the score is the only stat he cares about.

  10. Poor coaching. What’s Zimmer unhappy about? He’s the head coach, he’s in charge- at halftime, he should have told DeFilippo to call more run plays.

  13. That puzzled me too why did they stop running the ball with Cook when he was actually getting good yardage? Then again Mike Zimmer is kind of overrated as a head coach. He’s the boss he can tell DeFilippo to change the game plan and he didn’t.

  16. They peaked last year. The decline will continue until Zimmer and GM can be shown the door. Good job on winning absolutely nothing and paying a mediocre quarterback a kings ransom.

  18. realityonetwo says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    DeFilippo the Clown.
    ————————————–

    What does that make Zimmer, the ringmaster or the clown that drives the car?
    Because the OC works the HC, who is free to give direction as he sees fit…or not.

  19. Belichick has that effect on coaches. Use Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan in the 2nd half of Super Bowl LI as one perfect example. Not to mention, the Seahawks not running the ball on the one yard-line at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. These teams abandon their run game and attempt to outsmart him. One dimensional football very rarely ever works.

  20. “Throwing 40-50 times on the road is not a recipe for success!!”

    Especially when the Pats were willing to give up decent yards on the ground to avoid the big pass plays.

  21. It’s almost like the loss of their OC is having a bigger net impact than the addition of their franchise QB.

    —–

    huh? they still don’t have a franchise qb?

  22. DeFilipo needs to go, the sooner the better. This guy has been bucking Zimmer all season long. His play-calling in week three in that embarrassing loss to Buffalo was a foreshadowing of things to come.

    It’d be easy to blame Cousins for this, but that’d be off base. There was no excuse for the Vikings abandoning the run yesterday, especially with it working so well. It’s time to cut Flip loose, and for Zimmer to hand over the play-calling to someone with some common sense.

  23. Yes, while I realize Cousins was just more of the same and we overpaid – again… and yes, I know we still have no hopes for a super bowl, now or in the foreseeable future; but despite that the last two years have still been a huge success. We had the Minnesota Miracle (ie an opponent missed a routine tackle) and this year we are ahead of the Packers in the standings so well, for us Viking fans – thats as good as it gets. SKOL!!!!

  25. Some sources claim DeFilippo is a leading candidate for Packers head coaching job. As a Viking fan, I’d be OK if he took his ‘throw a 4-yard pass on 3rd and 10’ philosophy over to Green Bay.

  26. Flip’s gotta go. Consistently out game planned. Put’s a ton of pressure on the weakest part of the team. And when it’s clear we can run big on an opponent, like last night, pass, pass away. Not a way to sustain drives and it wears out the D, who are playing very well.

  27. Didn’t help that the O-line was penalized in key spots, making run plays less practical. Don’t also forget that the D gave up over 400 yards (sure the secondary was depleted, but the Pats also ran for over 100 yards).

    Gotta face facts, the Vikes are a mediocre team this year and Zim isn’t close to the same level as BB. Congrats to the Pats.

  28. Your defense wasn’t all that great either Zimm. 471 yards allowed isn’t exactly good enough for you to be trying to put all the blame on the OC.

    The NFL has figured out Zimm’s defense and is starting to expose him and he is trying to deflect the attention and point fingers. Time to fire this guy before it’s too late. This will get worse before it gets better.

  29. Yes, they should have just kept running Cook since his production was diminishing as the game went on. Who runs their way back into a ball game in the 2nd half? Cook got yardage early, as do many many backs who face NE. Invariably they all lose their steam in the 2nd half. If you’ll notice, NE rarely gets sacks or great pressure early on while the other team looks lke the 85 bears, for about 1/2 game. You cannot play at 110% effort for the entier game so the secret is, survive the early bluster then when they’re pooped in the 4th, run it down their throats.

  30. You have two of the best WRs in the league, along with one of the best QBs. Of course you are going to pass the ball. Let’s see, get the ball to Thielen and Diggs (and Rudolph), or run it with an injured Cook and Murray? Only an idiot would go run heavy with the available talent.

  31. harrisonhits2 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    “Throwing 40-50 times on the road is not a recipe for success!!”

    Especially when the Pats were willing to give up decent yards on the ground to avoid the big pass plays.

    ———————————————-

    It was said all week the way to beat the pats was to run the ball well, and pressure Brady up the middle. The Vikes were able to run at will but decided it was better to throw incomplete passes 30+ yards down the field or throw short, and had no rush up the middle on Brady, they deserved that L!

  32. Zimmer’s days might be numbered. The expectations were so high and their window of opportunity might be closing for a while.

  33. when i hear folks say the Minn OC is a head coaching candidate. owners need to pay attention to stuff like this.
    13 runs in a game with a healthy and productive RB.
    Thats just stupid, period and not the actions of a coach who is capable of being a good HC

  35. You can tell Zimmer wants nothing to do with this east coast eagles offense garbage or Kirk Cousins. Cousins sucks against any team .500 or better. He just beats up on garbage teams and falls flat against anyone remotely good.

  36. I agree Flip has to go. I don’t blame Zimmer for Defillip’s play calling. You hire quality people, give them direction and support and let them do thier jobs. In this case Flip didn’t get it dine even with clear direction from Zimmer. The only excitement this offense generates is when it turns the ball over.

    Hey has anyone seen Anthony Barr? After yesterday’s game I expect to see his face on a milk carton.

  38. I’ll take him back here in Philly to work with Wentz. Wentz has been fine, and is still coming back from his injury to an extent, but the entire offense needs a little more flow and cohesion.

  40. It feels like Flip is constantly auditioning for a HC job and he’s trying to show everyone that he’s the next McVay or Nagy. He ignores some of the simple aspects of Football because he wants to show how innovative his Offensive mind is.
    Its painfully apparent when we’re doing these flea flickers and fake handoffs with misdirection and end arounds followed by a hurried 4 yard pass. Flip is trying way too hard right now and its wiping out his future as a HC.

  41. Last time I checked Zimmer is the boss. If he wants more rushes he needs to let DeFilippo know that DURING the game. Complaining about it afterwards is plainly an attempt to shift responsibly.

  42. Vikings fans are over DeFelippo and his playcalling. Pats played a much better game yesterday and they earned the win for sure. But, the Vikings should have been more competitive for the entire game. The offensive play calling is where we fell short.

  43. According to Viking fans they lost because of the refs. There’s no way it could be due to tons of game film showing they abandon the run. Or the turnovers.

    Pats run defense is FAR from solid (and will eventually be their downfall int he playoffs unless they somehow can turn it around). That said, 3 of Cook’s rushes accounted for 60+ of his rushing total.

  45. I cant figure this team out. They completely ignored their offensive line in the off season and just flat out look unprepared to play on offense.

  46. Listen, this doesn’t all fall on Flip.

    I have major concerns about the mediocre QB the Vikings have foolishly paid 90 million for. You would have been much better with Keenum for 1/3 of that.

    Oh, and for you Packer fans, same thing: That crazy contract you gave Arodge: The kiss of death.

  47. I’m not sure running the ball in the 4th quarter when down 14 points will get the desired results. It was 10-10 late in third, and then the defense gave up a quick 14 points.

    If Deflippo runs, the clock ticks away. And then everyone gets on him for running the ball when they are down 14.

    I guess you could make the argument that if the Vikings ran more in the first three quarters, then the Patriots couldn’t have scored more points.
    Woulda, shoulda coulda.

